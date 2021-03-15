Monday, March 15, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will make life more expensive if passed later this year.

Speaking on Sunday after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a price increase of Super, Diesel, and Kerosene, Kang’ata said these prices will continue rising if Kenyans pass BBI.

Kang’ata said since BBI will expand the Executive and the Legislature, it means more taxes to the common mwananchi to finance the fat salaries of the Prime Minister, two of his deputies, and additional members of parliament.

“Taxes are a major component of fuel prices. With BBI proposing an expanded Parliament comprised of about 600 members, taxes will rise and fuel prices rise further. China, a country of 1.4B, has 2,000 MPs. Kenya will have 600 MPs, a country of 45M,” he said.

EPRA’s acting Director-General Daniel Bargoria said the costs of a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene had risen by Sh7.63, Sh5.75, and Sh5.41 per litre, respectively, for the March 15 to April 14 period.

The Kenyan DAILY POST