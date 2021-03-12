Friday, 12 March 2021 – A middle-aged man has stunned Netizens after he did something crazy to catch the attention of controversial nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga.

The Kalenjin man, who is identified as, Kipkoech Konki, wrote Omanga’a name on his chest and confessed that the plus-size Senator gives him sleepless nights.

He said that his wish was to tattoo her name on his chest but since he doesn’t have money to do that, he was forced to use a pen to send a message to the Senator.

“nilikuwa nataka kuwekwa tattoo ya jina ya Senator Millicent Omanga

lakini sina pesa kwa sai…so nikaamua tu kuandika na kalamu. lakini omanga ujue nimekuandika kwenye moyo wangu. ,” he wrote.

See photo.

