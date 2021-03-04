Thursday, March 4, 2021 – A video clip has gone viral of residents of Kabuchai constituency chasing a man who was accused of engaging in acts of voter bribery on Thursday.

In the video, a man with a hoarse voice is heard saying Mwizi Mwizi as youths chase the man.

Kabuchai by-election is happening today and the constituency is like a war zone as Ford Kenya, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters engage each other.

Here is the video of Kabuchai residents chasing a man who was bribing voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST