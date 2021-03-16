Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – Kabi Wa Jesus is on the spot again after it emerged that he has refused to undergo a DNA test to prove whether he is the biological father of his cousin’s 7-year-old daughter.

Sources informed ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare that Kabi claims he cannot afford the paternity test which costs only Ksh 20,000.

Kabi’ cousin came out guns blazing not long ago and accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

She revealed that the celebrity influencer had refused to take care of his 7-year-old daughter called Abigael that he fathered with her.

The court ordered Kabi to do a DNA test which he has refused, claiming he cannot afford to raise Ksh 20,000 that is needed to take the paternity test, despite the flashy life that he displays on social media.

Here are screenshots of Edgar Obare’s ‘tea’ as the case between Kabi and his cousin takes another twist.

