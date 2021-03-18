Thursday, 18 March 2021 – An innocent young lady lost her life at the hands of a merciless man who lured her into a lodging along Thika Road and did the unthinkable to her.

The deceased middle-aged lady identified as Vesh Nungari Kinyanjui met a man called Murimi for an evening date at Kahawa West and after the date, he lured her to Sinnot hotel along Thika Road where he committed the heinous act.

On that fateful night, the deceased lady called a friend and informed her that she was in trouble before she hanged up the phone.

Vesh didn’t get home on that day and the following day around 1 PM, she called two of her friends and requested them to go and pick from the hotel where she had checked in with her assailant.

When they arrived at the hotel, they found her in a bad state.

The hotel management informed them that she checked in at night with a man who frequents the hotel mostly at night.

The man did the unthinkable to her and then fled in an Uber.

Vesh was rushed to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital where doctors did tests and confirmed that part of her spine was broken after the man ‘abused her’.

She died while undergoing treatment.

Her assailant who is identified as Murimi is still at large.

Kenyans have started a hashtag on Twitter dubbed JusticeForVesh and urged DCI to swing into action and arrest the assailant.

Here are screenshots of Vesh’s friend narrating the sad story to Edgar Obare.

The Kenyan DAILY POST