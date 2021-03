Sunday, 07 March 2021 – Here’s a photo of a Nigerian politician flaunting a shoddy link bridge that he reconstructed.

He put up a banner with his image next to the bridge so that everyone can know that he is the one behind that petty project.

Interestingly, the expensive attire that he is rocking in the photo is more expensive than that the cost of building that shoddy bridge.

Who bewitched African politicians?

See photo.

