Friday, March 5, 2021 -Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, Joshua Kutuny, has said the ruling party will punish all Members of the county assemblies (MCAS) who opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking in Eldoret on Friday, Kutuny, who is also the Cherangany MP, said the party has records of 20 MCAs who opposed BBI.

Kutuny said the 20 MCAs have already received show-cause letters to explain why they opposed the document which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the party leader.

“We have received complaints about the conduct of the MCAs and we are in the process of serving them so that they explain why they acted against the party through which they got to where there are,” Kutuny said.

Kutuny said among the MCAs to be punished include two at the County Assembly of Nairobi.

He also said he would lead the process to streamline Jubilee by ensuring that its members adhere to the party constitution and respect Uhuru who is the party boss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST