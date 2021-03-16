Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – Jubilee’s National Management Committee (NMC) has removed Deputy President William Ruto as the party’s deputy leader.

The decision to sack Ruto was arrived at yesterday and NMC has since forwarded its decision to the National Executive Council (NEC) which is chaired by party leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The fate of Ruto now lies in the hands of Uhuru whose decision will be final.

Speaking on the new developments, Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, confirmed that the NMC had resolved to fire Ruto as the deputy party leader.

“The NMC discussed the matter and resolved to remove the DP as per the party constitution.”

“ The matter is active, we have the recommendations of NMC and now only waiting for the party leader to convene a NEC meeting to deliberate on the matter,” said Tuju.

Tuju further said that President Uhuru could either call for a meeting with NEC or delegate the matter to be decided after his approval.

NMC is Jubilee’s second most powerful organ whose mandate is to set agendas for the NEC.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in Jubilee have accused Ruto of sabotaging Jubilee’s agenda and associating with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, which has fielded candidates against Jubilee’s in some by-elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST