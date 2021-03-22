Monday, March 22, 2021 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has told President Uhuru Kenyatta that he is leading an empty shell in the name of the Jubilee Party.

According to Nyoro, Jubilee Party died a long time ago when ODM leader Raila Odinga stepped into the government.

In a statement, Nyoro, who is a fierce supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, dared the Jubilee Party to eject the DP noting that Jubilee Party was no longer as influential as in the days of yore.

“We are not interested, in any one way, in an outfit called Jubilee Party.”

“You have so much baggage. You have taken this country into an abyss of debt.”

“Jubilee, as we know, and as we believe, is a party of the past.”

“Do not think you will threaten anyone by purporting that you want to remove the Deputy President. You are removing from something that is neither here nor there,” he claimed.

The plan to eject Ruto from Jubilee Party leadership has been on the cards since October 2020 with Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju noting that the move would not affect his constitutional role as the deputy president.

Tuju noted that the process would only remove Ruto from the Deputy Party leaders’ post and not his position as Deputy President of the country.

“He will still hold this position as Deputy President, even if he is removed as Deputy Party Leader.”

“The DP does not have to be the leader of a party.”

“He will remain the DP unless he is impeached by Parliament,” Tuju explained.

