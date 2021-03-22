Monday, 22 March 2021 – Last month, city model Ella Musangi confirmed that she was no longer dating Jowie.

In a confession made to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare, Ella disclosed that their relationship ended amicably towards the end of last year and since she doesn’t want to be tied to Jowie’s story anymore, she decided to make their break up public.

She further said that she wanted to pursue her career as a professional model on an international platform.

She claimed that being in a relationship with a controversial figure like Jowie was somehow denting her image and preventing her from getting corporate deals.

“I want to pursue my career as a model internationally and having such a controversial experience can cost me a lot as well. I don’t honestly regret helping Jowie in the vulnerable state that I met him,” she said.

Months after breaking up with Jowie, the beautiful single mother of one has landed an ambassadorial role with Nice and Lovely- a renowned company that makes beauty products.

She posted photos on her Instagram page promoting the company’s new products after securing the ambassadorial role.

See photos.

