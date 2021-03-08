Monday, March 8, 2021 – Street-smart criminal and playboy, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, has reunited with his friend, Joe Muchiri, a well-known ‘woman eater’ and male socialite.

Jowie is now free to roam and confuse Nairobi women after breaking up with his girlfriend, Ella.

Ella revealed that they parted ways last December during a recent interview with Edgar Obare.

It’s not clear where Jowie is living after Ella kicked him out when their relationship hit a snag.

Yesterday, Jowie was spotted with his fellow ‘woman eater’, Joe Muchiri, in one of the city joints, perhaps strategizing on the next victims that they will prey on.

He shared the photo with the caption, “Sundays are for chill out”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST