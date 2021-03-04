Thursday, 04 March 2021– About two weeks ago or so, Jowie’s girlfriend, Ella, confirmed that they had parted ways after dating for close to a year.

Speaking to ‘tea master’ Edgar Obare, Ella said that she was not married to Jowie in the first place, describing their union as a ‘come we stay’.

Ella revealed their relationship ended last year around December.

Jowie, who is still jobless as he faces a murder case that may see him spend the rest of his life in jail if found guilty, has lost so much weight after breaking up with Ella if the latest photo that he shared on his Instagram page is anything to go by.

As you can see, even the clothes don’t to fit in his ‘malnourished’ body.

