Monday, 15 March 2021 – Former K24TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has officially turned 32 years today.

The single mother of one took to social media and thanked her fans and family for the support and also addressed those who hate on her success.

Betty said that she has managed to develop thick skin and that’s why no negative energy can bring her down.

“I deeply appreciate the lessons life has taught me. Whether they were painful or smooth sailing. I know these experiences made me a better person. I have seen love. From my family who deeply support and celebrate me. I’ve also seen and felt so much love from my huge amazing fan base, they listen to me, inspire me and motivate me to become a better version of myself every day. I love you too. I also have seen hate. Most times underserved. But good thing I developed a seriously tough skin that made me block any negativity from my life and spaces,” part of her message read.

“As I turn 32 I pray to God to give me more opportunities to fulfill my purpose on earth. To be able to employ, inspire and motivate thousands of my fellow youth who see challenges every day of their lives. I pray that I’ll be a better mother to my daughter Ivanna and future babies. A great daughter, sister and friend plus overall a freaking bombshell always! Let’s pop champagne,’’ she added.

Here are the photos she unleashed while turning a year older.

