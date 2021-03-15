Monday, March 15, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, have dismissed claims that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, contracted COVID-19 when he was on a five-day tour of the Coastal region.

From Tuesday last week, Raila Odinga has been battling COVID-19 but he was discharged from the Nairobi Hospital on Saturday.

Speaking on Sunday, Joho and Kingi said the conspiracy theories and claims being advanced that Raila was infected at the Coast are partly political propaganda.

Joho and Kingi maintained that they were tested for COVID-19 and they tested negative.

Their sentiments were echoed by Kwale Woman Representative Zuleikha Hassan, who said she interacted with Raila when he toured Samburu in Kinango Sub-county, Kwale, as he wound up his five-day tour of the Coast.

“I feel very healthy, but I have decided to go for the Covid-19 test because I hosted the party leader,” said Ms. Hassan, who added that she contracted Covid-19 in October last year.

“I only lost taste and sense of smell. But I had to isolate myself. Today I’m going for the test again,” she said.

Former Msambweni MP, Marere Wamwachai, who was also at the Samburu rally, said she would go for the Covid-19 test.

The Kenyan DAILY POST