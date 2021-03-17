Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – A man who travelled from Murang’a to Nairobi in search of greener pastures is begging for a job after his dreams were shattered due to the high rate of employment caused by a battered economy.

The poor man sleeps in the cold since he cannot afford to pay rent in the city.

A Good Samaritan shared a video on Twitter urging anyone with a job opportunity to come to his rescue.

Despite Kikuyus voting for Uhuru two times in 2017, they are facing a harsh life just like other Kenyans.

