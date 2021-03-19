Home Forum Jobless corner: Here’s the real situation on the ground in Kenya! –... Jobless corner: Here’s the real situation on the ground in Kenya! – Just sad! (PHOTO) March 19, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gari kubwa! Senator MILLICENT OMANGA continues to cause commotion on social media – See her latest juicy photo More PHOTOs of MURIMI, the man who lured a University girl into a lodging along Thika Road and murdered her – DCI, please!! Safiri Salama: Tears flow as CHRISTIAN LONGOMBA is laid to rest (PHOTOs) Your special encounter A man falsely declared dead parades himself in the streets to show he is alive (PHOTOs) YVONNE OKWARA keeps getting younger! – Just look at these PHOTOs Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow