Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – A journalist and National Lands Commission official who was found dead on Monday, March 15, was supposed to appear for cross-examination at the Milimani law courts.

Jennifer Itumbi Wambua was one of the witnesses in a case involving the alleged embezzlement of Ksh122 million from the Government Advertising Agency (GAA) implicating top government officials including former PS Sammy Itemere, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, and Government Advertising Agency boss, Dennis Chebitwey.

Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo, who doubled up as Wambua’s lawyer, indicated that she was supposed to visit him on Saturday to prepare for her testimony.

“She was also my relative and so she had promised to share her problems with me.”

“However, that did not happen because she was kidnapped on Friday,” Maanzo said.

On the said Friday, Wambua was dropped at her workplace by her husband Joseph Komu never to be seen again.

Detectives suspect that she might have been strangled due to the bruises on her neck.

She also had bruises on her legs and arms.

In addition, they suspect that she could have been tortured and killed elsewhere before her body was dumped in the forest.

Detectives further suspect that Wambua’s gruesome murder may have something to do with her testimony against Itemere, Savula and Chebitwey.

