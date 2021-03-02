Tuesday, 02 March 2021 – It seems the drama between Karen Nyamu and Samidoh is far from over judging from her latest posts.

After Samidoh issued an apology on his Facebook page, Karen Nyamu rushed to her Instagram page and posted a WhatsApp conversation between her and the singer.

Samidoh was begging to meet Karen so that they can iron out their differences.

He further complained that Karen was treating him like a boy by limiting the meeting to 30 minutes and then failed to turn up.

Nyamu shared a screenshot of their private conversation with the caption, “Hypocrisy is apologizing then begging on WhatsApp.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST