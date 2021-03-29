Monday, 29 March 2021 – City businessman, Jamal Marlow, also known as Jamal Roho Safi, has finally engaged controversial socialite and well-known gold-digger, Amber Ray.

Jamal confirmed their engagement on his social media account and shared the photos of the private family function.

“Its official,” he posted and Amber Ray commented with three love emojis and called him, “My husband.”

Jamal, a single father of two, started dating Amber Ray last year.

Amber has been showering praises on the flashy businessman and sharing countless photos parading PDAs on Instagram.

Netizens had predicted that their relationship will end in tears but it seems they have decided to settle down as husband and wife.

Amber Ray is well known in the streets where she has dated men of questionable character like Zaheer Jhanda.

See photos of their engagement ceremony.

