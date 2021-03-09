Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – A prominent University of Nairobi lecturer has said it is only Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, who can defeat Deputy President William Ruto during the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with TV47 on Monday, Professor Herman Manyora dismissed the alliance of Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Gideon Moi, saying they cannot defeat Ruto.

Manyora said even if they unite and get the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila they cannot defeat Ruto.

“My advice to Uhuru, any of these guys cannot beat William Ruto. Musalia Mudavadi cannot beat Ruto, Gideon Moi is good but not for today. Even Kalonzo Musyoka would not. For now, the only fighting chance is Raila Odinga…it is the reality,” Manyora noted.

Manyora noted that the political muscle United Democratic Alliance (UDA) pulled in the concluded by-elections last week may send a signal that the party will be challenging the veteran parties soon.

“UDA got one out of the seven by-elections…It means the party is not useless. Its leader has not come out for obvious reasons. A party without a leader yet is harassing big established parties, it just warns that the big parties are not safe,” Manyora.

Ruto is the politician behind UDA.

