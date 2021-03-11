Thursday March 11, 2021 – Energy Cabinet Secretary, Charles Keter, has dampened Kenyans’ hope of getting cheap electricity.

Speaking yesterday when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Energy, Keter explained why the cost of electricity continues to be high despite public outcry and repeated promises of taming the cost of power, telling Kenyans to brace themselves for impact.

According to the Energy CS, the transmission of the electricity which goes to far ends of the country has technical limitations.

“When a faulty line in the rural area requires repair, it will take the same amount spent on urban areas and that is despite the service charges signed by the consumers,” Keter said.

The CS further said that they operate based on a limited budget from the government and sometimes are forced to depend on supplementary budgets to ensure that transmission of electricity is uninterrupted.

The cost of electricity has been high with many Kenyans opting to use solar systems to reduce their expenses.

Recently, Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) applied for a license to generate its power using solar in early March of 2021.

KTDA said that the move would help the company cut its power bills by half.

However, the government has been making attempts to ensure that they make electricity available in all households and ensure that its cost is manageable too.

The Kenyan DAILY POST