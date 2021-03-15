Monday, 15 March 2021 – Controversial singer, Esther Akoth better known as Akothee, has left tongues wagging on social media after she revealed the amount of money that she uses to maintain her lavish homes in Mombasa, Migori, and Nairobi.

According to the popular songstress, she spends a whooping Ksh 500,000 per month just to maintain her palatial homes.

She bragged that no man can afford to keep her as a side chick because of her expensive lifestyle and added that if any man is feeling like wooing her, he should be ready to help her in paying her huge bills that include school fees for kids and lavish holidays.

“Any man coming into my life, just know these homes cost not less than Ksh 500,000 a month to maintain. We have to share costs. We haven’t talked about going for holidays or school fees, saloon and stuff. I’s not showbiz, this is reality, “she posted.

The single mother of five further posted photos of her lavish home in Mombasa to scare Kenyan men.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST