Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – The rulling Jubilee Party has made good its threats to expel party rebels.

This is after it deleted the name of Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura from its register.

This was revealed by the Registrar of Political Parties who confirmed that Mwaura was no longer a member of the Jubilee party over his recent move where he joined Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA contrary to the Political Parties Act.

Mwaura and five other rebel senators were expelled from the Jubilee Party earlier in the year.

“Based on the decision of the party as contained in the above documents and in line with Section 14 (5a) of the Political Parties Act 2011, the office has removed the name of Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua from the Jubilee Party membership register pending the adoption and ratification of the same by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in accordance with Article 13.1.12 as read with Article 13.4 of the Jubilee party constitution,” the letter signed by Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST