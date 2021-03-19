Friday, 19 March 2021 – Sandra Mbuvi, the youngest daughter of former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has left Netizens wondering whether she is planning to replace fast aging socialites, Vera Sidika and Huddah Monroe.

Sandra has been treating men to juicy thirst traps that she mostly posts on her Instagram stories.

She doesn’t care whether she is painting her family in a bad light as long as she gets followers.

Just like her father, she craves attention.

Check out the latest thirst traps posted on her Insta stories.

