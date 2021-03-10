Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga got seriously ill yesterday and was rushed to Nairobi Hospital where he is still admitted.

His Spokesman, Dennis Onyango, revealed that doctors at the facility recommended that he goes into isolation for two weeks as required by Covid-19 protocols.

Doctors suspect that he may have contracted Covid-19 in the course of his political meetings in the coastal region.

“He says he feels okay, but doctors say some of the signs he has such as feeling tired, need to be monitored,” Onyango said.

Another aide said Raila had complained of body ache and a series of tests were done on him after he checked into the hospital.

Soon after news Raila had been taken ill emerged, Kenyans trooped to social media to wish him well.

Already, there are speculations that Raila could be suffering from Covid-19 going by what doctors at Nairobi Hospital have said.

We at The Kenyan DAILY POST wish BABA a quick recovery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST