Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is currently admitted at the Nairobi Hospital, suffering from a disease that is yet to be diagnosed by doctors.

According to his brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, doctors at the facility conducted a series of tests on him but the tests will be out today.

“The medical test results on COVID had not come out by the time I left last night, but from what I observed I could not see any signs of COVID,” Oburu said.

“He doesn’t have any pains on the chest or any cough, or anything like that. It was just general fatigue of the body and some joint pains. That is what I could see. But I am not a doctor,” Oburu added.

Oburu’s sentiments have been corroborated by Deputy President William Ruto’s aide, Dennis Itumbi, who said Raila is not sick but he is only panicking due to the looming collapse of his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Former PM @RailaOdinga ako sawa.#SystemYaFacts Tinga is Fine. It is the Handshake that is Sick. A Luo Nyanza MPs meeting is now loading to write the diagnosis and prescribe appropriate medication as a means to protect it from Harambee House Prefects bacterial infection…..,” Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

