Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a man of many surprises and might decide to shock the nation again ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to sources from various media outlets, Raila may give up his presidential ambitions and go for the prime minister’s slot if the BBI sails through, even as his allies remain adamant that he will be seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Political analysts Mark Bichache and Dr. Jane Thuo have broken down the next plot for Raila, and why he may ultimately give up on the presidency.

Jane Thuo, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, agreed that Raila may opt for the prime minister slot due to the powers that come with the position.

“I believe he would opt for the prime minister slot instead of the hotly contested presidential seat due to a number of factors including his age,” she stated.

According to the BBI bill, the Prime Minister will be the leader of government business in the National Assembly whose core function will be to oversee government legislative function and supervise operations in the Ministries and State departments.

Thuo reckoned that Raila would be comfortable as he had held the same position before from 2008 to 2013 during the coalition government with former President Mwai Kibaki.

Further, she added that the age factor would come into play given that he is 76 years of age, and campaigns are often rigorous undertakings.

But according to Bichache, for Raila to become PM, he has to become a Member of Parliament, get appointed by the President, and subject to confirmation by the National Assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST