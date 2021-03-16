Home Forum Is MUDAVADI being prepared to be the CIC – Look at this... Is MUDAVADI being prepared to be the CIC – Look at this photo March 16, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Here’s a photo that has left Kenyans doubting BETTY KYALLO’s age – They want her to produce her ID! Is BETTY KYALLO ‘team commando”? (PHOTOs) Speculations as military parade cars are spotted in Dar es Salaam – Is ailing MAGUFULI planning to hand over power? (PHOTOs) Is everything okay with JOWIE’s slay queen ex-wife, ELLA? – She seems to have lost a lot of weight (LATEST PHOTOs) Be in the presence of greatness In Africa, politicians commission everything – Here’s a road being commissioned in Nigeria (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow