Thursday, 04 March 2021 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, is proving to be the new king of goons and violence in Western Kenya, judging from what is being witnessed in the hotly contested Matungu by-elections.

Malala, who is supporting the ANC candidate, reportedly hired goons to intimidate voters and disrupt the voting process in different polling stations.

In this video shared by blogger Mutai, goons associated with the controversial Senator are seen stabbing someone while armed with knives and pangas.

They were ejecting innocent people from cars and beating them in broad daylight.

Earlier in the day, Malala assaulted Homa Bay woman rep Gladys Wanga and accused her of bribing voters.

See this video of Malala’s merciless goons in action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST