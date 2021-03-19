Friday, March 19, 2021 – Tanzanians are currently mourning the death of their president John Pombe Magufuli who died on Wednesday.

Announcing his death, Tanzania Vice President Salma Suluhu said Magufuli died of a heart ailment that he has been suffering for years.

However, some Tanzanians and Kenyans led by Tanzania opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, said Magufuli died of Covid-19.

However, a newspaper cutting has emerged of a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam, Prof P Mlama, begging for financial assistance to help Magufuli travel to Britain for open-heart surgery in the 1980s.

Magufuli was having a condition cardiologists call Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and was urgently required to travel to Britain for the procedure.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart muscles become abnormally thick (hypertrophied). The thickened heart muscle can make it harder for the heart to pump blood.

A pacemaker is mainly inserted to assist the heart in pumping the blood.

Here is a photo of the newspaper cutting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.