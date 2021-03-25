Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto could team up ahead of the 2022 poll going by the secret meetings and phone calls between these two leaders and their allies.

Ruto, who formed the Jubilee government with President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013, was dumped by his boss in 2018 after his handshake with Raila Odinga.

Barely three years after the handshake, there are indications that Uhuru may have dumped Raila Odinga and is now wooing Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi and KANU chairman, Gideon Moi.

Following the betrayal, Ruto and Raila Odinga’s allies seem to be singing the same chorus when it comes to Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

On Wednesday, ODM lawmakers led by James Orengo said they want the BBI document amended to incorporate issues of ‘hustlers’.

Orengo, who is a key ally of Odinga said Parliament will not rubber-stamp the report since it was formed to address the needs of Kenyans.

Orengo seems to be speaking what Ruto has been speaking all along that BBI document should be opened to incorporate views of ordinary Kenyans like Mama Mbogas, watchmen and Boda Boda riders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST