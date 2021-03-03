Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged over how Deputy President William Ruto and his lieutenants were involved in the Sh 7.8 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal.

Though Ruto has been shouting from the rooftops that he was not involved in the scandal, new revelations show the DP was involved in the scandal that left millions of Kenyans angry.

On Tuesday, a committee investigating the scandal was shocked to hear that Nairobi-based businesswoman, Ms. Eunice Cherono, got a Sh 30 million tender after praying to God.

Cherono who is the director of Leon Interior Deco and Design told the National Assembly Public Investments Committee that she did not know any influential person in the government but owed her KEMSA deal to God.

“When you pray, you ask God to do something for you. It is God who directed me to Kemsa to make money,” Cherono told the shocked committee.

But details have emerged that Cherono is a sister-in-law of Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, who is a close buddy of DP Ruto.

Ruto’s wife was also mentioned among the beneficiaries of the KEMSA loot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST