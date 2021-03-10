Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is now a troubled soul after Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua announced that she will be going for her seat come the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking during an interview, Karua, popularly known as the ‘Iron Lady’, announced that she will vie for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat again next year

The Linda Katiba member dismissed claims she had intentions to run for the presidency and insisted if elected, she would serve Kirinyaga residents well and Kenyans at large.

“I am campaigning to be governor in Kirinyaga County in 2022.”

“I am ready, able and willing to serve Kenyans in that capacity because serving Kirinyaga is serving Kenya.”

“I haven’t heard voices asking me to aspire for a higher seat,” Karua disclosed.

The former Gichugu lawmaker contested the seat in the 2017 elections but lost to the current Governor, Anne Waiguru.

