Position: Qualitative Interviewers

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Reporting to the Social and Behavior Change Communication Expert, the Qualitative Interviewers will be responsible for conducting in-depth interviews and focus group discussions relating to the TB ARC II Project in the assigned counties.

Responsibilities

Conduct qualitative interviews with respondent TB patients and stakeholders

Provide transcriptions of interviews and bullets on key findings

Organise and safely keep records of qualitative interview records (informed consents, records, notes, written and electronic transcripts, etc.)

Communicate with supervisor to provide regular updates on progress of interviews, noticeable key themes, and timelines

Any other tasks as assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications

Degree or equivalent in behaviour and social science, communication, public health or related field.

A minimum of five years of experience in conducting qualitative interviews including journey maps, three of which should be related to behavior change communication in health projects. Previous working experience in TB is an advantage

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, Kiswahili and local languages

Excellent skills in MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Demonstrated ability to synthesise information into written reports

Ability to work effectively both independently and in teams

Professional demeanor and cooperative spirit.

How to apply

Interested applicants who meet the minimum criteria indicated are invited to email their applications specifying the preferred place and detailed CVs with contact details of three referees to vacancies@chskenya.org clearly indicating the job title and its reference number CHS/HR/TBARCII/QI/001/2021 as the subject line by 5.00 PM on or before Tuesday 10, 2021. CVs will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Centre for Health Solutions-Kenya is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification