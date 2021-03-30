Job Title: Material Management Intern (Procurement and Logistics)

Reporting Structure: Head of Material Management

Overview

The intern will contribute to the organizational goals by planning, organizing and controlling the activities that are related to the flow of materials.

Task and Responsibilities

Purchase Order creation

Updating of order confirmations in the system

Goods receipt of materials in the system

Ticket creation of new materials

Updating material data in the system

Assist with material data analysis.

Participating in stock take exercise

Clarification of all queries before orders are placed

Knowledge and Experience

Good insight into sales business, processing orders and supplier management

Strong administration skills with attention to detail

1 years’ experience in the relevant field

Qualifications & Skills:

Degree in Purchasing & Supplies

Very good negotiation and communication skills

Personal competencies

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Ability to coordinate several projects at one time

Perseverance, patience and tolerance

Specific Job Skills

Excellent administrative skills

Good customer services skills

Computer Skills

MS Office – Word, Excel, PowerPoint

SAP (Preference)

Literacy and Numeracy

Good command of English

Basic understanding of financial principles

How To Apply

Application Deadline: 13th April 2021

Should you meet the above-mentioned requirements, please email your CV and an application letter to joinus@krones.co.ke