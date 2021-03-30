Job Title: Material Management Intern (Procurement and Logistics)
Reporting Structure: Head of Material Management
Overview
The intern will contribute to the organizational goals by planning, organizing and controlling the activities that are related to the flow of materials.
Task and Responsibilities
- Purchase Order creation
- Updating of order confirmations in the system
- Goods receipt of materials in the system
- Ticket creation of new materials
- Updating material data in the system
- Assist with material data analysis.
- Participating in stock take exercise
- Clarification of all queries before orders are placed
Knowledge and Experience
- Good insight into sales business, processing orders and supplier management
- Strong administration skills with attention to detail
- 1 years’ experience in the relevant field
Qualifications & Skills:
- Degree in Purchasing & Supplies
- Very good negotiation and communication skills
Personal competencies
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
- Ability to coordinate several projects at one time
- Perseverance, patience and tolerance
Specific Job Skills
- Excellent administrative skills
- Good customer services skills
Computer Skills
- MS Office – Word, Excel, PowerPoint
- SAP (Preference)
Literacy and Numeracy
- Good command of English
- Basic understanding of financial principles
How To Apply
Application Deadline: 13th April 2021
Should you meet the above-mentioned requirements, please email your CV and an application letter to joinus@krones.co.ke