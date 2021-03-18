Ilara Health is seeking to recruit a Growth Analyst to support the expansion of Ilara Health diagnostic laboratories in various regions in Kenya. By partnering with primary healthcare facilities, Ilara Health brings high-quality laboratory services to underserved areas that struggle to access even basic diagnostic tests. The successful candidate/s will be responsible for supporting the growth of Ilara Health laboratory division and will actively take part in several activities, such as research, data analysis, and operation management. The ideal person for this job has experience working in agile, fast-paced environments and is comfortable working autonomously across various teams.

Duties and responsibilities

Assist with design and implementation of new laboratory facilities in different geographical areas;

Analyze, interpret and summarize quantitative and qualitative results obtained from research projects;

Ensure that project-specific deadlines and KPIs are met;

Establish strong relationships with partnering healthcare facilities, with frequent and effective communication and in-person visits to ensure the success of partnerships;

Develop a customer-centric mindset to rapidly address issues as they arise;

Work cross-functionally with a number of internal and external stakeholders;

Collaborate closely with the team members to provide effective solutions to support business and quality objectives.

Qualifications

1 year of working experience in a fast-paced environment (e.g. startups, consulting);

Team player with great organizational skills who can set priorities and operate independently in a deadline-driven environment;

Energetic spirit, able to take ownership of their work and decision;

Ability to build fruitful relationships with various stakeholders;

Quick learner, able to seamlessly adapt from one project to another;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

Strong computer skills;

Fluent in spoken and written English and Swahili;

Committed to improve access to healthcare in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Demonstrated understanding of the medical diagnostics landscape in Kenya;

Experience in designing and implementing healthcare programs, including in the delivery of diagnostics in Sub-Saharan Africa;

Basic technical knowledge of diagnostic devices.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here