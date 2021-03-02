ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock. It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.

Capacity development is an important part of the institute’s mandate and cuts across all its research and development areas.

The Position:

Internships are short-term academic training for young professionals who join ILRI for a short period (usually 3 months or less but can be up to 6 months in length) as part of their academic curriculum and are expected to resume their studies upon completion of their internship. The internship aims at helping students connect theory to practice, as well as nurturing young minds into livestock agriculture.

Interns work five days per week under the supervision and mentorship of a staff member in the department or program to which they are assigned.

Qualifications

Applicants must at the time of application meet the following requirements:

Be enrolled for an undergraduate university degree program, with at least one full semester to completion. Through strategic partnerships, ILRI also provides internship opportunities to students enrolled for diploma and certificate programs, as well as senior high school students.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Proficiency in English.

Terms of appointment: ILRI offers a stipend to cover living expenses as well as insurance.

Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to submit their application letter, detailed CV, motivation letter and university internship request letters. Applications should be addressed to the Head of Capacity Development.

We thank all applicants for the interest in taking their internship at ILRI. Due to the large volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, on a continuous basis, as opportunities arise within ILRI programs.

ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts. To find out more about ILRI, visit our websites at http://www.ilri.org/