Monday, March 8, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has sparked an online debate after a woman was pictured kneeling to address him during a public function.

In the photo shared by Dennis Itumbi on his Facebook page, the elderly woman is seen humbling herself while addressing the powerful Cabinet Secretary, who was seated next to Agriculture CSPeter Munya.

From Munya’s facial expression, he was probably wondering whether the woman was mentally stable because it’s primitive to kneel before a human being in the 21st century.

Itumbi, who doesn’t see eye to eye with the Interior CS, posted the photo and captioned it, “Hail the King! Long live The Ruaraka Land Thief”.

This is how Kenyans reacted to the photo.

