Sunday, 21 March 2021 – A historical video showing how members of the Kamba community used to sharpen their teeth in the name of beauty has stunned Netizens.

Both Kamba men and women used to sharpen their teeth until they look like those of a shark or a vampire.

They even used to hold beauty contests to reward the person with the sharpest teeth.

Here’s a video shared on a popular Twitter handle that documents Kenyan history.

The Kenyan DAILY POST