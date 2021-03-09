Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has dumped Raila Odinga’s ODM to form a new Coastal party.

Speaking at Vipingo in Kilifi South sub-county during yesterday’s Women’s Day Celebrations, Kingi said he had walked with ODM for long and it is now time they go separate ways.

“Some people are asking me why I never pushed for a regional political outfit in the last 15 years I have been a member of ODM.”

“That is akin to a landlord asking you to continue renting his house.”

“I have rented an ODM house for 15 years, they are unhappy that I want to build my own house,” he said.

King’s sentiments were echoed by Malinda MP Aisha Jumna and Nominated Senator Christine Safadi.

“Be careful with them. Today, they are with you, tomorrow they are with Joho. I support what I believe in and I want to assure you that,” said Aisha.

Kingi and his Mombasa counterpart, Hassan Ali Joho, had hinted at the possibility of forming a political outfit that would champion issues that are dear to the coast residents but the latter has since backed out, saying he will die with Raila and in ODM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST