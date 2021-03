Saturday, March 27, 2021 – These two young men were spotted exchanging heavy kicks and blows in Kericho town after a dispute.

Instead of solving their differences like grown-ups, they engaged in a fierce fight that brought the business in the busy street to a near standstill.

A concerned man tried to separate the two young men by whipping them but his efforts bore no fruits.

It’s not clear what led to the fierce fight between the two.

Watch video.

