Thursday, 25 March 2021 – An undercover cop has exposed the new trick that criminals are using to communicate when planning for house break-ins.

According to famous undercover cop Saigonpunisher James, who works closely with Hessy Wa Dandora to eradicate crime in Eastlands, the criminals write coded messages outside residential plots to mark them as their next target.

If you see such markings in your plot, just know you are the next target.

