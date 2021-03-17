Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has criticised a proposal by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team to distribute 70 new constituencies to 28 counties.

Appearing before the joint Justice and Legal Affairs Committees of Parliament on the BBI Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on Wednesday, Chebukati termed the proposal on the allocation of the additional constituencies as unconstitutional.

Chebukati said though it is right for the proponents of the document to increase constituencies they erred in allocating them to specific counties.

The IEBC boss further told MPs that the distribution of constituencies in the devolved units is the work of the commission as stipulated in Articles 84(4) (c) and 89 of the Constitution.

“It is in order for Parliament or through a referendum to create additional constituencies but the work of allocating them is work of IEBC,” Chebukati said.

The BBI Bill recommends an additional 70 MP seats in what its drafters say is meant to address the under-representation issue in heavily populated counties.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, are the senior political bigwigs behind BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST