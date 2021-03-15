Monday, March 15, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, has opened up on how the family got scared after the ODM leader fell ill and got admitted to the Nairobi Hospital due to the dreaded Covid-19.

According to Ida, Raila’s discharge from the hospital was a sigh of relief for the family and has also brought calmness to the family.

“We panicked a bit, but we thank God Baba is in a good mood and good health,” she recalled.

Ida revealed how the family received multiple calls from friends and relatives who wanted to know how Raila’s health was progressing after news of his illness reached the public.

She urged Kenyans and all family and friends to continue praying for the 76-year-old politician who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday last week.

She noted that Raila will follow his doctor’s recommendation of taking a rest and restraining himself from any extreme physical activities until he gets well.

“He is out of the hospital. He is in good spirit and strong as ever.”

“We need your prayers as he continues to take a rest from active physical engagements,” she said.

