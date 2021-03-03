Wednesday, 03 March 2021 – After Saumu Mbuvi broke up with Senator Anwar Loitiptip, he fell in love with her close friend, Aeedah Bambi, a well-known high-end slay queen and wannabe socialite.

Aeedah was a very close friend of Saumu when she was dating Anwar but behind the scenes, she was wooing her baby daddy.

The bad blood between Saumu and Aeedah started when she broke up with her baby daddy.

Saumu discovered that the friend she trusted and shared secrets with was working day and night to wreck her relationship with the Senator.

Saumu and Aeedah have in the recent past exchanged insults on social media after their friendship hit a snag.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Jappani, Saumu said that she has forgiven her even after she betrayed their friendship.

Saumu wished Aeedah and her former boyfriend Anwar well in their love journey.

