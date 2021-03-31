Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed his priorities if elected president come 2022.

Speaking yesterday during an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura, Kalonzo teased Kenyans noting that should he be elected president, the corrupt and land grabbers would be in deep trouble with his administration.

He noted that he would make sure that all the corrupt people who have been bleeding the country and grabbing every public space available are sent to jail within 100 days of his coming to power.

“I will answer that question in the next interview because I think you’re already tiring your viewers, but I can tell you the first 100 days would be phenomenal, a number of people would be in jail, sorry I’m not trying to scare anybody but if you’re going to fight corruption, you will need to set things right,” Kalonzo retorted, a response which most Kenyans found rather amusing.

Kalonzo affirmed that the One Kenya Alliance, which he is part of, will be the key to fight corruption and help restore confidence among Kenyans who he claimed had lost hope in the government of the day due to rampant corruption coupled with endemic land grabbing among other vices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST