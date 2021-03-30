Tuesday, 30 March 2021 – Popular brand influencer and YouTuber, Xtian Dela, has exposed the toxic work environment at Radio Africa Group and revealed that a lot of employees at the Lion Place-based media house are suffering in silence.

Xtian was poached by Kiss 100 from NRG radio together with Andrew Kibe and Kamene Goro and promised a hefty salary.

He used to earn Ksh 300,000 per month but despite earning a six-figure salary, he went through horror at Kiss 100, prompting him to quit the high-paying job.

He promised that he will narrate the horrific ordeal one day, adding that Kibe also left because of the toxic work environment.

“There’s nothing as bad as a toxic work environment. One day, I will open about the horrors I went through at Kiss 100. It’s not a joke. People are suffering. Ask Kibe why he also left after I did,” he posted on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST