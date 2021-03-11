Thursday, 11 March 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress, Angel Waruinge who is popularly known as Miss Morgan, has opened up on her struggles with depression and alcoholism.

Speaking in a recent interview, Miss Morgan, who was famous for her stunning beauty and no-nonsense character in the defunct programme, confessed that she used to live beyond her means when fame got into her head and when she went broke, she fell into depression.

Speaking about her battle with depression, Miss Morgan said, “I basically went through it. What happens when you start becoming famous, you start living this life, you start becoming broke but you still have to live to that expectation.

Then you start living an empty life. So, when you start living an empty life, what happens? You start getting stressed… I went through depression. And depression can take you to alcohol. Some other people will just hide in Christian faith…

I embraced alcoholism at some point… When I was down there, I was trying to lose weight. When I lost myself, I started losing self-esteem… You’re getting broke because you’re mis-managing your finances.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST