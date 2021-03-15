Monday, 15 March 2021 – While appearing in a recent interview on Radio Maisha, former Citizen TV host, Joey Muthengi, said that she will never get married.

The sassy TV host said she is open to dating but marriage is the last thing in her mind.

She reiterated that it’s a decision that she made a long time ago and even informed her mother.

“Most Kenyan men you meet will most likely want marriage and kids. That’s not my plan. I date, go out socially and things like that but I tell them that marriage is one thing I cannot give you. Siwezi kua bibi. If I wanted, I would have been married by now because most of my friends are married or have several kids. In the beginning, my mother thought I was joking. She told me that it will reach a point where I will change my mind,” said during the interview.

Joey has now recanted her earlier statement after facing a lot of backlash and claimed that she was just joking.

She said people should move on and stop threatening her.

“I jokingly said that I will never get married. This was on an afternoon radio show to which I had been invited as a guest. Can we please move on and not use threats against me/us?” she tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST