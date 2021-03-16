Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – Controversial Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, is not just an ordinary woman, she is smart and a go-getter.

At the tender age of 19, she was already minting millions while studying at the Nairobi University.

Speaking on Jessy Junction, Omanga said she ventured into a side hustle of selling bedsheets that eventually blossomed into a profitable business dubbed Milways Enterprises.

“I started a business while at UoN.”

“I would go to Eastleigh, buy some merchandise then sell to my fellow students at the facility.”

“That is how I made my first million and bought a car,” she said.

She further divulged that while operating the business, she received a tender from a local hotel where she was required to supply various bedsheets.

Omanga got a loan to meet the requirements and supply the bedsheets.”

“The hotel then paid her one million in cash – a feat she alluded to as a momentous achievement for a young person at the age of 19.

Among the things she bought included a car although she declined to disclose how much she spent to acquire the car.

Omanga said that she put off paying tuition fees to the end of the semester and instead channeled the money to start her business.

“I would not pay school fees at the beginning of the semester.”

“I used the money to start a business, but by the end of the semester, I would have collected the money paid school fees before the exam time and also made a profit,” she stated.

Omanga runs the business to date and claims to be one of the biggest suppliers in Kenya.

The senator has been at the forefront of the Tangatanga wing rallying behind Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST